Neil Young Picks LA Americana Soul Singer Chris Pierce to Open Tour

06-12-2023

Chris Pierce News
Tour poster

(Hearth PR) Los Angeles' own Chris Pierce, acclaimed singer and songwriter in his own vein of Americana Soul, has been asked to be open the legendary Neil Young's first tour back from COVID this July 2023.

"It's an incredibly sacred honor to be asked to open Neil Young's upcoming tour," Pierce says. "I've been a lifelong fan, and this moment is very personal to me, knowing that Neil dealt with a childhood illness and overcame adversity in such an incredible way, sharing his music all over the world and touching so many hearts. I too, have overcome adversity, going deaf at 15 years old, scratching and clawing my way back for years. I'm looking forward to a soulful and venerable experience."

Pierce has a new album, Let All Who Will, coming September 1, 2023 and a brand-new single out now, "Tulsa Town." The new single shines a light on the terrible history of the Tulsa Race Massacre just over a hundred years later, pointing towards injustice in our modern day as well.

Pierce's 2021 album, American Silence, was universally acclaimed, gathering praise from NPR, Rolling Stone, No Depression, SiriusXM, World Cafe, and many more.

On Sale Wednesday 6/14 at 10amPT (below)

07-01 Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford

07-02 Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford

07-04 Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford

07-05 Los Angeles, CA - John Anson Ford

07-07 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

On Sale Monday 6/12 at 10amPT (below)
07-08 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

07-11 San Diego, CA - The Shell

07-13 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

07-15 Berkeley, CA - The Greek

07-17 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

07-18 Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07-20 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

07-23 Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage

