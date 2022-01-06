New Guns N' Roses Music Coming Says Slash

Slash says in a new interview that there is new music from Guns N' Roses "coming out as we speak" and reflected on how positive it has been with the band since their reunion.

The legendary guitarist is featured in the cover story of the latest issue of Classic Rock and they shared some nuggets from the feature on their website, including what he had to say about new music from the band.

He said, "There's new Guns material coming out as we speak, and we'll probably keep putting it out until the entire record's worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid. It's cool. I'm enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it."

Slash also looked back on the 2016 reunion of himself, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan. "When we got together, Axl and I really got over this major sort of hump of negativity that we've been carrying around for years and years," he says. "It was a real simple, relatively short conversation that we had... In all these years that we've been apart, he's become super-f***ing professional. And he's never missed a beat during this whole time.

"So, it's been great. There has been a sort of synergy that's been happening this last six years that we never had in our first incarnation."

