New Years Day 'Hurts Like Hell' With New Video

Promo photo

(The Orchard) New Years Day releases their new single and music video for "Hurts Like Hell". The music video was directed by Robyn August (Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Nothing More).

"'Hurts Like Hell' might seem like a song about a relationship on the surface; in a way, it is, I suppose," states New Years Day singer Ash Costello. "As I struggled to navigate how to continue to pursue my passion during the pandemic, I realized that chaos is where I thrive. I will stare down any obstacle, even if I look like a crazy person to subject myself to it. Eleanor Roosevelt said, 'We all know people who are so afraid of pain that they shut themselves up [...] and shrink until life is a mere living death.' Turning pain into progress and tragedy into triumph is a particularly satisfying victory. As the saying goes: 'nothing worth having comes easy.' That is what 'Hurts Like Hell' means to me. The song is an acceptance and celebration of my relationship with chaos."

New Years Day have also just announced their Fall headline tour today. The band will be on tour starting October 8thin Palmdale, CA and wrapping on October 23rd for the headline run.

General admission tickets go on-sale starting August 19th at 10 AM local time. Before the headline run, the band will hit the road for Halestorm's Fall 2022 headline tour, on top of festival appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

New Years Day Tour Dates:

Supporting Halestorm

September 21 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

September 22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

September 24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Pointfest**

September 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

September 28 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore

September 29 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center

October 1 - Corpus Christi, TX - Selena Auditorium

October 2 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall

October 4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

Headline Shows

October 8 - Palmdale, CA - Transplants Brewery

October 9 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

October 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit

October 12 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

October 13 - El Paso, TX - Rock House

October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City

October 16 - Dallas, TX - KEGL Freakers Ball

October 18 - Pensacola, FL - The HandleBar

October 19 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

October 20 - Tampa, FL - The Brass Mug

October 22 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

October 23 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan's

*festival shows

**radio show

Related Stories

Halestorm, The Warning and New Years Day Announce Fall Tour

New Years Day's Ash Costello On This Week's Metal Crush Mondays

New Years Day Announce Limited Edition Box Set

New Years Day Go Tarantino For 'Come For Me' Video

New Years Day Music and Merch

News > New Years Day