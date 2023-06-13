Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour

(Live Nation) Nickelback kicked off their North American tour with an iconic performance in Quebec City, QC at Videotron Centre. The band revealed a high energy production and played fan favorites such as "How You Remind Me", "Photograph," "Rockstar," and more from their vast catalogue of chart-topping hits, including "San Quentin," and "Those Days," off their 10th studio album Get Rollin', which was released November 2022 via BMG.

Renowned country rocker Brantley Gilbert joined the band last night and will be on all non-festival dates of the tour along with rising country artist Josh Ross who will be on select dates.

The tour continues tomorrow with a show in Montreal, QC at the the Bell Centre before making its way through Canada and the U.S. with stops in Grand Rapids, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles and more. This week, the band also announced the addition of 16 new dates (listed below), due to incredible fan demand. The extended tour will include new dates in Charlotte, NC, Kansas City, MO, Cincinnati, OH, and more before wrapping on Thursday, October 5 at Fargodome in Fargo, ND. Tickets for the newly added shows are on-sale TODAY at 10am local time.



GET ROLLIN' 2023 TOUR DATES:

Mon Jun 12 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre*+

Wed Jun 14 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre*+

Fri Jun 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*+

Fri Jun 17 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tall Boys ^

Tue Jun 20 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre*+

Thu Jun 22 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre*+

Sat Jun 24 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*+

Sun Jun 25 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*+

Wed Jun 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*+

Fri Jun 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre*+

Sat Jul 01 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*+

Thu Jul 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre*+

Sat Jul 08 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre*+

Sun Jul 09 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*+

Wed Jul 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center*+

Fri Jul 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum*+

Sat Jul 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*+

Tue Jul 18 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*+

Thu Jul 20 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*+

Sat Jul 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion*+

Sun Jul 23 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion*+

Sat Jul 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*+

Sun Jul 30 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater*+

Tue Aug 01 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*+

Thu Aug 03 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*+

Sat Aug 05 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater*+

Mon Aug 07 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*+

Wed Aug 09 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*+

Fri Aug 11 - Oro-Medonte, ON - Boots and Hearts Festival ^

Sun Aug 13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater*+

Wed Aug 16 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater*+

Fri Aug 18 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*+

Sat Aug 19 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center*+

Tue Aug 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center*+

Thu Aug 24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*+

Sat Aug 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*+

Sun Aug 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*+

Tue Aug 29 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*+ - NEW SHOW

Thu Aug 31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*+ - NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 02 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*+ - NEW SHOW

Tue Sep 12 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion*+ - NEW SHOW

Thu Sep 14 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*+ - NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 16 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre* - NEW SHOW

Sun Sep 17 - Southaven, MS - Bank Plus Amphitheater*+ - NEW SHOW

Tue Sep 19 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center*+ - NEW SHOW

Thu Sep 21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center*+ - NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*+ - NEW SHOW

Mon Sep 25 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena*+ - NEW SHOW

Wed Sep 27 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena*+ - NEW SHOW

Fri Sep 29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*+ - NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*+ - NEW SHOW

Tue Oct 03 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena*+ - NEW SHOW

Thu Oct 05 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome*+ - NEW SHOW



^ Festival date

* With support from Brantley Gilbert

+ With support from Josh Ross

