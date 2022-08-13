Nothing More Deliver 'You Don't Known What Love Means' Video

Spirits album cover art

Nothing More have released a music video for their new single, "You Don't Known What Love Means", which is the fourth track revealed from their forthcoming album.

The track "examines what happens when one tries to make a one-sided relationship work", according to the announcement and frontman Johnny Hawkins shared, "We're glad this song is finally getting out there so we can dig into the emotional and intimate side of the album.

He added, "The lyrics and tone of this one feels like it hits in a similar way that 'Go To War' and 'Jenny' did. It's going to feel huge playing this next one on tour."

Their new album, "Spirits", will be hitting stores on october 14th. Watch the "You Don't Known What Love Means" video below and catch the band on the road with in This Moment later this month:

