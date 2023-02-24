Nothing More Recruit Taylor Acorn For 'You Don't Know What Love Means'

Spirits cover art

(SRO) Nothing More have released a new version of the impassioned single "You Don't Know What Love Means," taken from their 2022 critically acclaimed studio album SPIRITS via Better Noise Music.

Frontman Jonny Hawkins adds to the emotional lyrics and tone by lending his impressive piano skills and enlists rock singer/songwriter Taylor Acorn on guest vocals.

"When I had first heard the original version, I instantly fell in love, so when Nothing More asked me to be a part of the piano version it was truly a no brainer," shares Acorn. "The song is so beautiful and touches on a very similar situation that I was going through in a previous relationship of mine, so it was super easy to connect with. I also love how much, at least to me, the song resembles early Evanescence, which is one of my favorite bands of all time. It's beautiful, it's powerful, and I hope people love it as much as I do."

Nothing More's headlining North American "SPIRITS 2023" spring tour--with special guests Crown The Empire and Thousand Below--was announced last month and met with high demand. It stretches from March 31 - May 28, and an additional show in Sacramento, CA was added on May 2 at Ace of Spades after their May 1 show sold out within days of tickets going on sale. Additional shows in Philadelphia and NYC are also quickly selling. The full list of dates for the tour, presented by the mental health non-profit organization TO WRITE LOVE ON HER ARMS, is below.



NOTHING MORE TOUR DATES

3/31 Richmond, VA - The National #

4/1 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues #

4/2 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live #

4/4 Harrisburg, PA - HMAC #

4/5 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall #

4/7 Philadelphia, PA - TLA #

4/8 Worcester, MA - The Palladium #

4/9 New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

4/11 Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre #

4/12 Dubuque, AL - Five Flags Civic Center #

4/13 Clive, IA - Horizons Event Center #

4/15 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore #

4/16 Omaha, NE - The Admiral #

4/17 Denver, CO - Ogden Theater #

4/19 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex #

4/21 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater #

4/22 Edmonton, AB - Midway #

4/24 Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom #

4/25 Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory #

4/27 Seattle, WA - Neptune #

4/28 Portland, OR - The Roseland Theater #

4/29 Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory #

5/1 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades # **SOLD OUT**

5/2 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades #

5/3 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco #

5/5 San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark #

5/6 Phoenix, AZ - UFEST 2023 @ AK Chin Pavillion (with Godsmack, I Prevail)

5/26 Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

5/27 Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

5/28 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

6/10 Nickelsdorf, AT - Nova Rock 2023

6/15-18 Clisson, FR - Hellfest 2023

6/21 Wetzikon/Unter-wetzikon, CH - Heavy Load Festival Wetzikon 2023

6/25 Bologna, IT - KNOTFEST Italy 2023

6/30 VIveiro, ES - Resurrection Fest 2023

# with Crown The Empire & Thousand Below

