Nothing More Share New Version of 'Best Times' Featuring Flyleaf's Lacey Sturm

(SRO) Nothing More have teamed up with rock singer/songwriter Lacey Sturm (Flyleaf) who is featured on a new version of the single "Best Times" from Nothing More's 2022 album SPIRITS via Better Noise Music.
"Best Times (Feat. Lacey Sturm)" is out today (March 24), across all digital platforms and the group has also shared its music video, which was directed by Michael Lombardi (The Retaliators, Papa Roach, The HU) and takes an inside look at a couple's relationship and how life's 'best times' can sometimes pass us by without being acknowledged and is a reminder to appreciate those moments as they occur.
"This song is a real special one," reveals Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins. "It's definitely one of the most positive feel-good songs we've ever written and it obviously stands out on the album by being that ray of hope too. I didn't think it could get any better, but when we thought about featuring another singer and Lacey's name came up it was a no-brainer. She's been a shining light and is one of those singers that makes you feel and believe every word out of her mouth whether you agree with it or not. We knew her voice would take it over the top... and that's exactly what she did! We couldn't be more proud to have her collaborate with us on this and to get it out to the world for everyone to feel and embrace when you need a song to help get you through."
Sturm comments: "I connected with Jonny's story about his family struggles with his mother and sister. I love the painful beauty in any art that comes from wrestling with mental health and addiction. I've always looked for common ground with artists who deal with suicide prevention. My own struggle against self-destruction is also a struggle to not tear my loved ones apart. There is a perspective shift in this song. Like a suffocating cloud, the heaviness of life turns to thankfulness and even joy over what matters most. Pain and loss can turn the lights on inside us, allowing us to see the good, all the 'Best Times,' we couldn't see before. I'm relieved to be reminded by this song to remember what matters most and find gratitude. I need it." Watch the video below:
