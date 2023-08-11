Nothing More Share 'Spirits (Live)' Video

(SRO) Nothing More have released their first-ever live recording with the acclaimed title track "Spirits" available now across digital platforms alongside a new music video.

"Spirits (Live)" follows the release of two revamped SPIRITS tracks, "BEST TIMES (feat. Lacey Strum)" and "You Don't Know What Love Means (Piano Version)" featuring guest vocals from rock singer/songwriter Taylor Acorn, both of which are set to be included on a new deluxe version of SPIRITS due later this via Better Noise Music. Stay tuned for additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.



NOTHING MORE will return to stages across the U.S. this fall on the second leg of their "SPIRITS 2023" headlining tour with support from DEAD POET SOCIETY, HYRO THE HERO (rap-rocker and Better Noise Music labelmate), and POST PROFIT. The Live Nation-produced tour will kick off September 8 in Nashville, TN, and end in Charlotte, NC on September 25. NOTHING MORE are excited to share that "Best Times" guest vocalist Lacey Sturm (Flyleaf) will join them as direct support on their September 14 stop in Dallas, TX at The Factory.

Stream "Spirits (Live)" here and watch its music video below.



NOTHING MORE TOUR DATES:

9/8 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *

9/9 Little Rock, AR - The Hall *

9/11 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

9/12 Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom *

9/14 Dallas, TX - The Factory *

9/15 Houston, TX - House of Blues *

9/16 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre *

9/18 Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall *

9/19 Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall *

9/20 Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine *

9/22 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution *

9/23 Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

9/25 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore *

* "SPIRITS 2023" headlining tour with Dead Poet Society, Hyro The Hero & Post Profit

