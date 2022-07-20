Oasis Preview Be Here Now 25th Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) Oasis are sharing a new lyric video for "D'You Know What I Mean? (NG's 2016 Rethink)" as the first preview to the 25th anniversary reissue of their 1997 album, "Be Here Now."
Due August 19, the band's third studio set was recorded at a number of UK studios and co-produced by Owen Morris and Noel Gallagher; it was also their third straight to top the UK charts following the success of 1994's "Definitely Maybe" and 1995's "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?"
The 25th anniversary edition has been remastered and will be available in various limited edition album formats, including a double silver heavyweight vinyl LP, plus a double picture disc, cassette and merchandise bundles, exclusively available at the group's official store, where all orders will also include a replica of the original 1997 Be Here Now Tour VIP sticky pass.
Oasis formed in Manchester in 1991 and went on to become one of the UK's biggest rock acts; all seven of the group's studio albums reached UK No. 1 before they disbanded in 2009 after selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.
Watch the new lyric video here.
