Oceano Announce Deathcore Ain't Dead Tour

04-03-2023

Oceano Tour poster
(Cosa Nostra) Oceano have today announced their upcoming US headliner 'Deathcore Ain't Dead'. Kicking off on Friday, June 23 in Chicago, IL, show support will be Through the Eyes of the Dead and Tracheotomy.

Oceano's ability to encode such transmission within the framework of tight, taught, and technical heavy music remains a key to their success since 2006. Over the years, the group has ignited a diehard fan base. Picking up where critically acclaimed 2015's 'Ascendants' and 2017's 'Revelation' left off, the band expands their patented deathcore punch with brutal heaviness and moments of unrelenting technicality and precision in their latest single, "Mass Produced".

Oceano utilizes thought-provoking lyricism that continues to elevate them within the landscape of heavy music, a key to their success over the past decade.

June 23 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies
June 24 - Wichita, KS @ Temple Live
June 25 - Dallas, TX @ Fair Park - So What?! Music Festival
June 27 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
June 28 - Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock
June 29 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
June 30 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room
July 1 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
July 2 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

