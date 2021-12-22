Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrated 39th Wedding Anniversary 2021 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne earned a top 21 story from July 2021 after both took to social media to celebrate to mark their 39th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 4th.

Sharon shared, "Thank you for 39 years. For the most incredible life together. The crazy, wonderful and insane times. Yes, pain and sorrow too, but we got through it. We worked so hard for years professionally and personally. We succeed together.

"You are my soul, my life. What a fantastic life we have lived so far, the best thing is there's more to come. Every day is an adventure, every day I love you more and respect you more. My soulmate, my love and my friend here's to our next adventure! Love you always."

Ozzy posted a wedding photo and wrote, "Happy Anniversary My Love! - July 4, 1982"

