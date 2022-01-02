Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer 2021 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne earned a top 21 story from October 2021 after they inked a deal with Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment for a biopic about their relationship that is being written by Oscar nominee Lee Hall ("Billy Elliot"), according to Variety.

Sharon, who is Ozzy's wife and manager, said in the article, "Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together. we're thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen."

Hall was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay for "Billy Elliot," and his credits also include the Elton John biopic "Rocketman," Steven Spielberg's "War Horse," and Stephen Frears' "Victoria & Abdul."

Sharon spoke to DilyMailTV about the film back in September. She told them, "It's a movie about Ozzy's and my life, how we came together in the early days and our volatile relationship.

"All the fights, all the makeups, all the fights, all the arrests, all the everything. And it's a love story. Our fights were legendary. We would beat the sh*t out of each other. It stopped, must be 20 years ago, but we had a good run.

"People are going to watch it go, 'This isn't allowed. They shouldn't behave that way and put it on film. But [we're] only talking the truth. Some people have volatile relationships and ours was very volatile."

