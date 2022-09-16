Ozzy Osbourne Launches Making Of' Patient Number 9' Video Series

Video still

(SRO) Ozzy Osbourne is providing an inside look into the making of his new studio album, Patient Number 9, with a three-clip video series featuring interviews and in-studio clips with some of featured performers.

Set to debut this Friday at 11:00 AM (ET)/8:00 AM (PT) and for the next two consecutive Fridays, the series includes exclusive interviews with Ozzy and the album's producer Andrew Watt.

Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne, Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Ozzy's longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) and Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) also offer insight into the making of the album.

The series was created and produced by Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne with interviews conducted by renowned British journalist Phil Alexander. Watch the first one below:

