Ozzy Osbourne Rocks With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready On Miniseries Finale

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne rocks with Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready on the third and final episode of a video miniseries about the making of his new album, "Patient Number 9."
McCready joined a long list of essential rock guitarists - including Jeff Beck, Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, and Zakk Wylde - as one of the guests on the album, with the Pearl Jam rocker appearing on the track, "Immortal."
"[Producer] Andrew [Watt] had called me and asked me if I wanted to play a lead on the record," explains McCready. "'I'd love to'. And I was nervous about it, too, because there's all these other guitar players [on the album] that are the s**t. I'm thinking I want to play the s**t out of this, and so what is on there is me feeling it. Other than Ozzy singing the melody to the beginning of the song on 'Immortal', and I said 'Well, of course, I'll do that'".
"Mike killed it on that solo," says Watt. "Pretty heavy."
"I feel a new energy with Ozzy and I feel that from the 'Immortal' song," adds McCready, "not because of my playing or anything...just because of the intensity of his singing on that song."
The episode also features interviews with Ozzy, Watt, Iommi, Wylde, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan; stream the finale
