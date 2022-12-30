Ozzy Osbourne Scores Biggest Hit Ever With 'Patient Number 9' (2022 In Review)

Ozzy Osbourne Scores Biggest Hit Ever With 'Patient Number 9' was a top 22 story from September 2022: Ozzy Osbourne has a lot to celebrate. The legendary metal vocalist just landed the highest chart position of his career in his native UK and scored a Top 5 debut in the U.S.
The Black Sabbath icon's new studio album, "Patient Number 9", debuted at No. 2 on the UK album chart, beating his previous No. 3 placement with his 2020 album, "Ordinary Man".
Osbourne had scored Top 10 hits in the UK with his 2007 album, "Black Rain", 1986 effort "The Ultimate Sin", and his debut solo album, "Blizzard of Ozz" in 1980, according to Loudwire.
Patient Number 9 enjoyed a No. 3 debut on the Billboard 200 chart in the U.S., after receiving 52,000 in actual sales of the record, and landing 56,000 units with streaming added to the metric.
Fans got their first taste of the album back in June with the release of the title track, which featured a guest appearance from legendary guitarist Jeff Beck.
Other icons that appeared on the album include Ozzy's former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad Smith, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Jane's Addiction's Chris Caney and Ozzy's longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde. Watch the video for the title track below:
