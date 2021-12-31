Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gets Engaged

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's son Jack shared the big news that he has proposed to his girlfriend Aree Gearhart, and she said yes. His sister and mother both reacted to the engagement via social media.
The 36-year-old broke the news to fans via Instagram on Thursday (December 30th). He wrote, "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!!
"Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined, Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier than I am right now."
Sharon Osbourne shared the photo of Jack and Aree and said, Ozzy and I couldn't be happier and more proud of our son Jack's engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness."
Jack's sister Kelly, who also appeared in the hit MTV reality series, commented on Aree's Instagram engagement photo, "I'm so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!"
