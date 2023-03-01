Ozzy Osbourne Reassures Fans That He is Not Dying, He Just Can't Tour

Legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne spoke about his recent announcement that he is retiring from touring, explaining the decision and he also addressed they way some media outlets reported the news.

He made the comments on the latest episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on his SiriusXM channel Ozzy's Boneyard. He told co-host Billy Morrison about the decision to retire from touring. He explained, "I've been working my guts out to try and get back on my feet. I've come to the point where Sharon says to me, 'You know what? The truth of the matter is you can't keep booking tours and failing, canceling.

"So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine. But right now, if you said to me, 'Can you go on the road in a month?' I couldn't say yes. I mean, if I could tour, I'd tour. But right now I can't book tours because right now I don't think I could pull them off."

The former Black Sabbath frontman also addressed how the news was covered by some media outlets. He said, "The f***ing press drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in the magazine, 'Ozzy's on his last legs.' I'm f***ing not dying... Come on, guys. Haven't I've had it bad enough already? If I get okay today, if the doctor said to me today, 'Oh, you can tour, it would take another six months to get it together, you know?"

Ozzy also discussed his health struggles, "You've got no idea. You got no idea what my... I feel like a one-legged man in a butt-kicking contest. The only thing I've got that keeps me going is making records. But I can't do that forever. I gotta get out there."

On February 1st, Ozzy shared the following statement, "This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really f***s me up, more than you will ever know.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.

"I want to thank my family......my band.......my crew......my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.

"I love you all..."

