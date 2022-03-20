Pain of Salvation Launching North American Tour

Swedish prog-rockers Pain of Salvation have announced that they will be launch a North American tour this spring that will feature support from Klone.
The band will be launching the tour in support of their latest album, "Panther" which was released in 2020 and in addition to their headline dates, fans will also be able to catch them on this year's Cruise To The Edge, and at the ProgPower USA festival.
They will kick things off with the Cruise To Edge appearance that will run from May 2nd through 7th, followed by their headline tour that will launch on May 10th in Austin, TX, and will conclude with their appearance at ProgPower USA on June 2nd. See the dates below:
May 2-7 Port Canaveral, FL - Cruise to the Edge
May 10 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
May 12 Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater
May 13 Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse
May 14 San Jose, CA - The Ritz
May 16 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
May 17 Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
May 19 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
May 20 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
May 21 Hamilton, ON - The Bridgeworks
May 22 Montreal, QC - L'Astral
May 24 Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
May 25 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
May 27 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
May 28 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
May 29 Washington, DC - Union Stage
May 31 Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
June 2 Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA
