Pain of Salvation Launching North American Tour

Swedish prog-rockers Pain of Salvation have announced that they will be launch a North American tour this spring that will feature support from Klone.

The band will be launching the tour in support of their latest album, "Panther" which was released in 2020 and in addition to their headline dates, fans will also be able to catch them on this year's Cruise To The Edge, and at the ProgPower USA festival.

They will kick things off with the Cruise To Edge appearance that will run from May 2nd through 7th, followed by their headline tour that will launch on May 10th in Austin, TX, and will conclude with their appearance at ProgPower USA on June 2nd. See the dates below:

May 2-7 Port Canaveral, FL - Cruise to the Edge

May 10 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

May 12 Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

May 13 Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

May 14 San Jose, CA - The Ritz

May 16 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

May 17 Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

May 19 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

May 20 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

May 21 Hamilton, ON - The Bridgeworks

May 22 Montreal, QC - L'Astral

May 24 Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

May 25 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

May 27 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

May 28 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

May 29 Washington, DC - Union Stage

May 31 Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

June 2 Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA

