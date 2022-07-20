Panic! At The Disco Share 'Middle Of A Breakup' Video

Panic! At The Disco have released a music video for their new single "Middle of a Breakup". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Viva Las Vengeance," which is set to hit stores on August 19th.

"Middle of a Breakup" was produced and written by Brendon Urie alongside Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola and the video was directed by Brendan Walter ("Viva Las Vengeance," "High Hopes").

The band has also announced that they will be celebrating the release of the new album, with a special outdoor performance in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza for the Citi Summer Concert Series on NBC's TODAY on August 19th.

Fans can also catch the band on the road for their The Viva Las Vengeance Tour kicking off September 8th in Austin, TX. See the dates and watch the new video below:

9/8/22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

9/10/22 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

9/17/22 - Chicago, IL - United Center

9/20/22 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

9/21/22 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

9/23/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

9/25/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

9/27/22 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

9/28/22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

10/1/22 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

10/5/22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

10/7/22 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

10/8/22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

10/11/22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/15/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

10/16/22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

2/20/23 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle

2/21/23 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

2/23/23 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena

2/24/23 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

2/25/23 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotterdam Ahoy

2/28/23 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

3/1/23 - Paris, FR - AccorHotels Arena

3/3/23 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

3/4/23 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

3/6/23 - London, UK - The O2

3/10/23 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

