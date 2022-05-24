.

Parkway Drive Taking A Break For Mental Health Reasons

Michael Angulia | 05-24-2022

Parkway Drive Canceled tour poster
Parkway Drive have shared an update with fans following their recent tour cancelation and explained that they are taking a break for mental health reasons, but reassured fans they are "here to stay".

The band cancelled their North American spring tour earlier this year and explained at the time, "the relentless nature of being in this band has given us very little time to reflect on who we are as individuals, who we want to be and the toll it is taking on ourselves and our friendships."

This week they explained further, "The last few years have been tough on everyone. Having toured non-stop for 17 years, the shut down was a major challenge. While we set our minds on other creative paths, we also gained a greater perspective of the impact this band has had on us.

"Mental health is an ever present issue within our society and we are no exception. As touring started back up, we found ourselves at a crossroads. Continue down the same path, risk more damage and more than likely destroy the band and ourselves, or take the time needed to do the work on ourselves and heal. We are doing the work and know that ultimately, this was the correct choice.

"Thank you again for your understanding. At the end of the day, we are all just humans doing the best we can. Be kind, and please speak to someone if you need help.

"For the record, we are here to stay."

