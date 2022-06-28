Pearl Jam Announce Gigaton Tour Edition

Cover art

Pearl Jam have announced that they will release the Gigaton (Tour Edition) on Friday July 8th that will features 11 live songs recorded during the band's return to the road in 2021 alongside the original 2020 album, "Gigaton".

The special release is available digitally on all DSPs now and will be released as in limited-edition LP/CD combo only in Independent Record Stores across the country here.. Members of the Pearl Jam Ten Club may order it as a standalone CD, beginning July 8.



The (Tour Edition) consists of live renditions of "Dance Of The Clairvoyants," "Superblood Wolfmoon," "Retrograde," and more. See the track listing below:

Original Album LP

Who Ever Said

Superblood Wolfmoon

Dance Of The Clairvoyants

Quick Escape

Alright

Seven O'Clock

Never Destination

Take The Long Way

Buckle Up

Comes Then Goes

Retrograde

River Cross



Gigaton-Live CD

Superblood Wolfmoon (Live)

Dance Of The Clairvoyants (Live)

Quick Escape (Live)

Seven O'Clock (Live)

Alright (Live)

Never Destination (Live)

Take The Long Way (Live)

Buckle Up (Live)

Comes Then Goes (Live)

Retrograde (Live)

River Cross (Live)

Related Stories

Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam Premieres Lead AXS TV July 4th Weekend

Post Malone Performs Pearl Jam's 'Better Man'

Pearl Jam Cancel Shows After Member Catches Covid

Pearl Jam Perform With Guests After Member Tests Positive For Covid

News > Pearl Jam