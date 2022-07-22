Pearl Jam Cancel Second Show Due To Eddie Vedder Vocal Issues

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam have canceled a second show this week as Eddie Vedder continues treatment for vocal cord damage that took place while the group were performing at Lollapalooza Paris on July 17.

News of the cancellation of a July 22 appearance in Prague, Czech Republic follows word that the band were unable to go ahead with a July 20 date in Vienna, Austria due to Vedder's injury, which the group said on Wednesday was "due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires)" as Europe experiences a summer heatwave.

"We were hopeful that Ed would make a recovery in time to perform tomorrow," said the band in a July 21 statement. "He has seen a doctor in Prague and is continuing the treatments for his vocal cords, but unfortunately, there is still no voice available. The effects on his throat from the last outdoor show are still just too brutal.

"We again send our sincere apologies to all of those who have worked intensely to put on the show. Even bigger apologies to those that were expecting to attend. We've always had memorable shows here and are with you in our extreme disappointment. You can be guaranteed we are doing everything we can to help fix the situation. Again, so sorry."

