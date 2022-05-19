Pearl Jam Cancel Shows After Member Catches Covid

Tour poster

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam have cancelled two concerts on their current North American tour this week after bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for COVID-19.

The shows affected – which include a May 18 event at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA and a May 20 appearance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV – are the final two nights of the spring 2022 leg of the series.

"While the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning bassist Jeff Ament has tested positive for Covid,” shared the band on social media.

"This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows. Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection.

"Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders' method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Pearl Jam Perform With Guests After Member Tests Positive For Covid

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Speaks With Astronauts in Space

Pearl Jam Offshoot Sons Of Silver Hosting Livestream This Week

Pearl Jam Reschedule And Expand North American Tour

News > Pearl Jam