Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Plays National Anthem At Mariners MLB Game

Video still

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready performed the US National anthem before a Seattle Mariners Major League Baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at the city's T-Mobile Park on October 4, and fan-filmed video from the event is available online.

The Mariners went on to win both games and will next begin a best-of-three-game series in Toronto this weekend as they battle the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL Wild Card in the opening round of the MLB playoffs.

Pearl Jam recently wrapped up a North American tour in support of their 2020 album, "Gigaton". Following performances at his Ohana Festival last weekend, Eddie Vedder will play shows this week in Paso Robles, CA and Las Vegas, NV.

Watch video of McCready delivering the national anthem in Seattle here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Rocks With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready On Miniseries Finale

Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam Lead 90s Labor Day Weekend TV Coverage

Pearl Jam Cancel Second Show Due To Eddie Vedder Vocal Issues

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage

Pearl Jam Music and Merch

News > Pearl Jam