Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Plays National Anthem At Mariners MLB Game

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready performed the US National anthem before a Seattle Mariners Major League Baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at the city's T-Mobile Park on October 4, and fan-filmed video from the event is available online.
The Mariners went on to win both games and will next begin a best-of-three-game series in Toronto this weekend as they battle the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL Wild Card in the opening round of the MLB playoffs.
Pearl Jam recently wrapped up a North American tour in support of their 2020 album, "Gigaton". Following performances at his Ohana Festival last weekend, Eddie Vedder will play shows this week in Paso Robles, CA and Las Vegas, NV.
Watch video of McCready delivering the national anthem in Seattle here.
