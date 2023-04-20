Pearl Jam Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

(Republic) Pearl Jam will hit the road in August and September performing nine shows across St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Fort Worth and Austin. Special guests Inhaler will open the Chicago, Indianapolis and Austin shows. Support for the St. Paul and Fort Worth dates will be announced in the coming weeks.



A special ticket pre-sale for all tour dates begins today for eligible members (active as of April 19, 2023) of Pearl Jam's fan club, Ten Club. General public tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which requires advance registration in order to participate. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration begins Today, April 20 at 10am PT and closes on Tuesday, April 25 at 5pm PT. The Verified Fan sale begins on April 28 at 10am venue local time. To register, please visit here.

Pearl Jam continues to try to protect fans' access to fairly priced tickets by providing the majority of tickets to Ten Club members, making tickets non-transferable where permitted, and by selling PJ Premium tickets. PJ Premium seats are located in a variety of preferred locations and account for approximately 10% of ticket inventory per show. They are priced at market rate to offset increased touring costs while also keeping prices low for the rest of the ticket inventory. PJ Premium tickets will be available through Verified Fan along with regularly priced tickets.

Tickets on this tour will continue to be non-transferable in all states except Illinois where it is prohibited by law. We apologize in advance to Illinois fans who may be subject to increased ticket prices on the secondary market.

Pearl Jam will use all-in pricing across this tour for the first time. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees so there are no surprises at check out.

Pearl Jam's 2023 North American Tour dates are as follows:

August 31 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

September 2 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

September 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

September 7 - Chicago, IL - United Center

September 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

September 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 19 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

All dates are subject to change.

