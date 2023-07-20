.

Pearl Jam 'Jeremy' Video's MTV Moonman Award Being Sold

07-20-2023

The Award

(BEC) An original 1993 MTV "Moonman" award for Pearl Jam's iconic and controversial "Jeremy" music video has been acquired by Rockaway Records. The award was presented to the bands long-time former manager Kelly Curtis. The rare "Moonman" statue is up for sale along with additional Pearl Jam memorabilia at rockaway.com

The groundbreaking and provocative "Jeremy" music video, directed by Mark Pellington ("Arlington Road," "Going All the Way"), exploded into the public consciousness in late summer 1992 pushing the band's career to another level. The video remained a cultural staple for well over a year, taking home 4 MTV Video Music Awards including Best Metal/Hard Rock Video, Best Director, Best Group Video and "Video of the Year" at the 1993 ceremony.

The design of MTV Moonman award was inspired by the network's first broadcast in August of 1981 where they featured footage of the Apollo 11 Moonwalk with the infamous images of astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the lunar surface but replaced the US flag with animated MTV logos. The Moonman, created by Manhattan Designs, still remains the symbol of the Video Music Awards nearly 40 years later.

"MTV 'Moonmen' are incredibly rare. They are made in tiny quantities, and we have only had a handful since they were first handed out in 1984. The statue for Pearl Jam's "Jeremy" is one of the coolest and rarest Pearl Jam items we have ever offered for sale." - Wayne Johnson, Rockaway Records.

Additional items include a Fender Telecaster signed on the white pickguard by Stone Gossard, and a limited 2009 "Backspacer" translucent (semi-transparent) vinyl LP - one of only 2 copies known to exist.

