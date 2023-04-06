Pearl Jam Stream 2016 Wrigley Field Performance Of 'Given To Fly'

Yield album art

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam is streaming video of a 2016 live performance of "Given To Fly" as part of the ongoing celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the release of their 1998 album, "Yield."

The song is taken from on the Seattle band's concert film, "Let's Play Two"; directed by Danny Clinch, the project captures footage from the final two shows of the group's 2016 North American tour at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL.

"The first time you walk into Wrigley Field," explains frontman and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder, "it's like stepping into Oz."

The title of the film and companion soundtrack pays tribute to the late Cubs great Ernie Banks, who shared his love of the game with his legendary catchphrase: "It's a beautiful day for a ballgame...let's play two!"

Pearl Jam recorded "Yield" in Seattle, WA and Atlanta, GA with producer Brendan O'Brien; upon its original release, the band's fifth studio album debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to platinum status in the region for sales of 1 million copies.

Stream the 2016 performance of "Given To Fly" here.

Related Stories

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Denies Foo Fighters Rumor

Pearl Jam Offshoot Painted Shield Premiere Blue Crystal Video

Pearl Jam Share Upgraded 1997 'Do The Evolution' Rehearsal Video

Pearl Jam Stream New Video For Yield Track 'Low Light'

More Pearl Jam News