Pearl Jam Stream New Video For Yield Track 'Low Light'

Yield cover art

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam is streaming a new music video for "Low Light" as part of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the release of their 1998 album, "Yield."

Written by bassist Jeff Ament, the clip features footage of Hawaiian surf legend Jock Sutherland, who was winning regional surf championships in the mid-1960s before the age of 20 and whose impact on the sport as one of the first tube riding superstars of the shortboard era led to the famed "Jocko's" break on Oahu's North Shore being named after him.

Now in his mid-70s, Sutherland still surfs and was inducted into the Hawai'i Waterman Hall of Fame in 2022. Pearl Jam recorded "Yield" in Seattle, WA and Atlanta, GA with producer Brendan O'Brien; the set included instant Pearl Jam classics like "Wishlist", "Do The Evolution", "In Hiding" and more, with "Yield" debuting and peaking at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to US platinum status.

Check out the video here.

