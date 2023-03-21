Pete Best Of The Beatles To Headline Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp

(AWPR) Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, the experiential music camp giving ordinary people the opportunity to live out their rock star fantasies, announced today a once-in-a-lifetime chance to jam with Pete Best, drummer for The Beatles prior to Ringo Starr.
Iconic musicians Tom Hamilton, founding member and bassist for Aerosmith, and Darryl Jones, bassist for The Rolling Stones, will join Best at The Camp in New York City July 13-16, 2023.
Renowned producer Jack Douglas (John Lennon, Aerosmith) will be on-hand to work and record with Campers.
Best, who served as The Beatles' drummer prior to Ringo Starr from the years 1960-1962, said, "I am looking forward to jamming with and meeting all the amazing campers and sharing stories and licks!"
Now in its 27th year, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture - from a Mick Jagger cameo in "The Simpsons" to "Rock Camp - The Movie," a documentary now streaming for free on Amazon Prime and chronicling campers' once in a lifetime experiences with icons like Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Nancy Wilson, and more - Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes. Find details here.
Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp
David Bowie 'Aladdin Sane' 50th Anniversary Editions Coming
Soundgarden and Stone Temple Pilots Stars Going To Rock Camp
Ted Nugent Sparks 'American Campfire' With New Video
Neal Schon Announces Journey Through Time Release With 'Lights' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Addresses Alleged Assault- Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Shows- The Offspring Sum 41 and Simple Plan Tour- 3 Doors Down Tour- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Inks Deal For New Mammoth WVH Album- Chrissie Hynde Says Rock Hall Has 'Nothing To Do With Rock 'N' Roll'- more
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Neal Schon Announces Journey Through Time Release With 'Lights' Video
Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup
Metallica's James Hetfield Felt 'So Inadequate' At Rock Hall Induction Jam
Pete Best Of The Beatles To Headline Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp
Gibson Launch Billie Joe Armstrong Signature Les Paul Junior
Def Leppard Rocks Chile And Brazil On Behind The World Tour Series
The String Cheese Incident Announce 2023 Colorado Incidents
Punk Legends Subhumans Announce U.S. Tour