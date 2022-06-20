Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV

Tour poster

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has announced that he will perform on the Tuesday, June 21 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The rocker will launch his This Is Not A Drill North American tour in Pittsburgh, PA on July 6. The 2022 series was originally set to take place in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Waters recently expanded the tour with the addition of three new concert dates, including stops in Columbus, OH, Glendale, AZ and Austin, TX. Read more and watch a new video trailer for the tour here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

