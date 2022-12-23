Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized Ahead Of Stadium Tour Stop (2022 In Review)

Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized Ahead Of Stadium Tour Stop was a top 22 story from July 2022: Poison frontman Bret Michaels was hospitalized on June 30th for "an unforeseen medical complication", which forced the band to cancel an appearance on the Stadium Tour.
The band pulled out of the Nissan Stadium stop of the Stadium Tour with Motley Crue and Def Leppard in Nashville on Thursday after the vocalist was hospitalized.
The 59-year-old vocalist, who has type 1 diabetes, took to social media on Thursday night to update fans. He wrote, "To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!
"I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible.
"I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I'm working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/ Joan and Classless Act!!!"
