Pop Evil Go Into The Vortex With 'Eye Of The Storm' Remix

Pop Evil have released a brand new remix of their latest single, "Eye of the Storm [Into The Vortex Remix]" that was produced and remixed by Zach Jones.
"We wanted to try something different for a bonus version of 'Eye Of The Storm,'" said frontman Leigh Kakaty. "We teamed up with Zach Jones who has worked closely with our Producer WZRD BLD and we came up with something that we felt was special."
The original rock track was released in April. As for the song's lyrical plea, the band explains: "It doesn't matter who you are or where you come from, at some point we all face a situation beyond our control. The wind howls at your door as darkness fills the sky and everything you know is being tested. You don't know if you can survive it. At times, it feels hopeless, but it's not. There is a path through the chaos and a way out of the confusion. You are stronger and closer than you think you are. The storm will pass. Don't let it bury you." Check out the remix below:
