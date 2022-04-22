Pop Evil Unleash Eye Of The Storm Video

Pop Evil have released a music video for their brand new single "Eye Of The Storm". The Sam Shapiro directed "video is an allegory of the song's meaning and paints a picture of the storm with rapid, flashing lights and rain flooding the scene," according to the band.

They had this to say, "It doesn't matter who you are or where you come from, at some point we all face a situation beyond our control. The wind howls at your door as darkness fills the sky and everything you know is being tested.

"You don't know if you can survive it. At times, it feels hopeless, but it's not. There is a path through the chaos and a way out of the confusion. You are stronger and closer than you think you are. The storm will pass. Don't let it bury you." Watch the video below:

