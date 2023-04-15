Portugal. The Man Channel Edgar Winter For New Song 'Champ'

(Atlantic) Portugal. The Man release new song, "Champ" incorporating a re-imagining of legendary GRAMMY Award-winning musician Edgar Winter's 1971 hit, "Dying to Live." The Jeff Bhasker produced song is available everywhere now via Atlantic Records.
"Champ" is the second song released from the band's long-awaited new album, CHRIS BLACK CHANGED MY LIFE, produced by Jeff Bhasker (Beyonce, Harry Styles, SZA, Mark Ronson), due out June 23.
The band made their triumphant return in early March with the infectious first single, "Dummy," which was praised by Billboard as an "an apocalyptic jingle." "Dummy" arrived with an official music video directed by Noel Paul and starred the band's new, honorary member, Tank Dog.
CHRIS BLACK CHANGED MY LIFE is the band's first full length album since the release of their Platinum-certified, 2017 album, WOODSTOCK. The album's opening song, "Heavy Games II (feat. Jeff Bhasker)," teased the forthcoming album with a companion visual featuring and produced by Jeff Bhasker. The album is dedicated to the band's late friend and honorary band member, Chris Black.
The band teamed up with collaborators Paul Williams (John Lennon, David Bowie, Mac Miller), Sean Leon (Justin Bieber, Kanye West), Black Thought (The Roots), Unknown Mortal Orchestra (David Bowie, Gorillaz), Jeff Bhasker (Beyonce, Harry Styles, SZA, Mark Ronson) and Natalia Lafourcade (Miguel, Raphael) on the highly anticipated album.
The Portland-based rockers will follow the release of CHRIS BLACK CHANGED MY LIFE with very few headline shows for 2023. Featuring a career spanning set, each show will take place at an iconic venue this summer, including Portland's Edgefield, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, New York City's Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.
CHRIS BLACK CHANGED MY LIFE TRACKLIST:
Heavy Games II (feat Jeff Bhasker)
Grim Generation
Thunderdome [W.T.A] (feat. Black Thought & Natalia Lafourcade)
Dummy
Summer of Luv (feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
Ghost Town
Time's a Fantasy (feat. Sean Leon)
Doubt
Plastic Island
Champ (feat. Edgar Winter)
Anxiety:Clarity (feat. Paul Williams)
