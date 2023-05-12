Portugal. The Man Enlist Black Thought & Natalia Lafourcade For 'Thunderdome [W.T.A]'

(Atlantic) Portugal. The Man release new song, "Thunderdome [W.T.A]" featuring Black Thought & Natalia Lafourcade, along with an accompaning music video for the track.

"Thunderdome [W.T.A]" is the third song released from the band's long-awaited new album, CHRIS BLACK CHANGED MY LIFE, produced by Jeff Bhasker (Beyonce, Harry Styles, SZA, Mark Ronson), due out June 23.

"While I was waiting to see if / when my jaw was ever going to heal, it felt like there was either way too much time to reflect, while there was not nearly enough time to do the things I wanted to do with my music, so I began to really sink into other people's stories and their favorite playlists. Something that really had a huge impact was a playlist that Josue Foto made me, and a song that absolutely shined that I kept coming back to was Hasta la Raiz by Natalia Lafourcade. A haunting melody sung by a voice with so much power and expressiveness. Of course, Natalia is huge, but to me it was brand new. I listened to it non-stop.

"Flash forward a bit, and we're down at sonic ranch with Jeff Bhasker, making the rounds, and hanging with Adanowsky. And he's introducing us to everybody. So many people coming in and out of the room, as we're working in studio A, and then he introduces me to Natalia. As the night goes on, we start pulling up tracks; who's working on what, who's collaborating with who, and then I hear Hasta la Raiz, and I put it together. Oh my god, you're Natalia Lafourcade! This song changed my life!

"We asked, we begged to get Natalia on a track, and when it all came together, it was magic. She has a once in a generation voice, and every time i hear it, it still reminds me of how important it is to listen to your friends favorite music, and to surround yourself with people who have great taste, especially if they're sharing stuff you've never heard. It just might change your life." Watch the video below:

