Portugal. The Man Premiere 'Dummy' Video

Video still

Portugal. The Man have premiered a music video for their brand new single, "Dummy". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Chris Black Changed My Life".

The new album is dedicated to the band's late friend and honorary band member, Chris Black and was produced by Jeff Bhasker (Beyonce, Harry Styles, SZA, Mark Ronson).

Aside from "Dummy", the new album "Chris Black Changed My Life" will also feature the band's previously released, "Heavy Games II (feat. Jeff Bhasker)" and is set to be released on June 23rd.

John Gourley had this to say about the new single, "Worried about the impending nuclear war? 'Dummy' is an ode to The Cure. For all those hopeless doomers out there waxing poetic on the end times while dancing to Boys Don't Cry. All my troubles seem so far away. Thank you for waiting, it feels good to be back!"

"Dummy" was produced by Asa Taccone ("Feel It Still") and the video was directed by Noel Paul and stars the band's new, honorary member, Tank Dog. Created by Wes Hubbard (Wooden Cyclops) and John Gourley, Tank Dog is PTM's newest sidekick. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Portugal. The Man and Bleachers Headlining Zona Music Festival

Portugal The Man Reveal 'What, Me Worry?' Video

Portugal The Man Announce Tour Dates And Release EP

Portugal. The Man Share 'Lay Me Back Down' Video From Oregon City Sessions

More Portugal The Man News