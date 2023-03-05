Portugal. The Man Talk Chris Brown and New Single Dummy

(Audacy) Portugal. The Man's Eric Howk spoke with Audacy's 107.7 The End in Seattle last week about the band's upcoming album, "Chris Black Changed My Life", and new single, "Dummy."
They shared these highlights from the interview: Chris Black was their hype man who tragically passed away in 2019: "Larger than life. The best hugger I ever knew. We miss him everyday.... He taught me that you don't always have to have a well-formulated Twitter response. Sometimes you can just say, 'Shut up.'"
New single "Dummy" and working with Asa Taccone: "(Asa's) one of our favorite people. He's such a joy to work with... Asa's really good at hearing the background noise and being like, 'wait, go back to that.' Asa listens to the murmurs and the background sounds. With 'Feel It Still,' that was our singer, John Gourley, playing an instrument that he doesn't necessarily have in his hands on stage. He was just plunking away on that bass line. Asa was like, 'hold up, that's great!' Put a beat to it, kinda brow-beat some lyrics out of him and all of a sudden the song came together.... So, he's got that track record of hearing a gem in the rough and kind of shining it up. The hook of this song ["Dummy"] is all [drummer] Jason [Sechrist] trying to sing us a bass line on microphone... and that's what you hear!.... We got the gang back together... it feels good, it feels like something that we had inside of us that we absolutely had to get out and put onto a plate. I think it's a jammer." Stream the full interview here.
