Post Malone Performs Pearl Jam's 'Better Man'

Video still

(SiriusXM) Post Malone performed Pearl Jam's "Better Man" during his appearance on the Howard Stern Show on Tuesday (June 14th) and SiriusXM has shared video of the performance.

They sent over these details: Post Malone sat down for an exclusive interview and performance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show yesterday, to promote his new album Twelve Carat Toothache.

The special appearance marked the first time Post Malone appeared on the show and sat down with Howard Stern and co-host Robin Quivers. Post Malone performing Reputation live for the first time as well as a cover of Pearl Jam's Better Man.

The 26-year-old candidly discussed everything from his breakthrough in the music business to his heartfelt new album. He also opened up about playing beer pong with celebs like Machine Gun Kelly, which face tattoo was inspired by his love for Nirvana, and why he left California in favor of his own secluded Salt Lake City compound. Watch the "Better Man" performance below:

