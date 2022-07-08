.

Powerwolf Celebrate Monumental Mass With 'Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend' Video

07-08-2022

(Freeman) Powerwolf have released a live video for "Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend", to celebrate the release of their "The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event".

The stage shrouded in fog and blazing flames in front of a huge church on the LED wall provides the setting for the dance of the completely unleashed nuns, already known from the official music video, who are completely under the spell of Powerwolf and their singer Attila Dorn.

The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event is now available on various physical formats. With this movielike show, the wolves once again make clear that they are setting new standards on all levels. With incredible audio production and breathtaking visuals created by a huge LED wall, multiple actors, massive pyro elements and a new setting for each individual song, Powerwolf has created something never seen before a must-see event. Watch the video below:

