Powerwolf Celebrate Monumental Mass With 'Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend' Video

(Freeman) Powerwolf have released a live video for "Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend", to celebrate the release of their "The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event".
The stage shrouded in fog and blazing flames in front of a huge church on the LED wall provides the setting for the dance of the completely unleashed nuns, already known from the official music video, who are completely under the spell of Powerwolf and their singer Attila Dorn.
The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event is now available on various physical formats. With this movielike show, the wolves once again make clear that they are setting new standards on all levels. With incredible audio production and breathtaking visuals created by a huge LED wall, multiple actors, massive pyro elements and a new setting for each individual song, Powerwolf has created something never seen before a must-see event. Watch the video below:
Iron Maiden Recruit Powerwolf For Legacy Of The Beast
Powerwolf Preview The Monumental Mass Streaming Event
Powerwolf Recruit Matt Heafy For 'Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)'
Powerwolf Announce Wolfsnachte Tour
Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- The Pretty Reckless Missing Halestorm Tour Kick Off- Five Finger Death Punch- KISS- more
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more
David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more
By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly
Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion
Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver New Song 'Times Like These'
The Mars Volta Share Graveyard Love Short Film and Expand Tour
KISS Share First Track From Live In Des Moines 1977
Seether Recruit Gavin Rossdale For What Would You Do?
Testament Announce Video Album With 'Curse Of Osiris' Clip
Powerwolf Celebrate Monumental Mass With 'Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend' Video
Singled Out: Rowsie's Searching For A Home