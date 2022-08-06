The Original Misfits To Play Special Halloween Weekend Show

Event poster

Punk rock legends The Original Misfits have announced that they will be playing their only headline appearance of 2022 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX, for Halloween Weekend on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The band features the iconic lineup of original singer/songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only with Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein on guitar.

They will be joined by very special guest Alice Cooper, and The Distillers. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 12 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com

