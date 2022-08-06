.

The Original Misfits To Play Special Halloween Weekend Show

Keavin Wiggins | 08-05-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Misfits Event poster
Event poster

Punk rock legends The Original Misfits have announced that they will be playing their only headline appearance of 2022 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX, for Halloween Weekend on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The band features the iconic lineup of original singer/songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only with Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein on guitar.

They will be joined by very special guest Alice Cooper, and The Distillers. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 12 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com

Related Stories


The Original Misfits To Play Special Halloween Weekend Show

Misfits, Fear and Yellowcard Lead Riot Fest Full Album Performances

My Chemical Romance, Nine Inch Nails, Misfits Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Misfits Replace My Chemical Romance At Music Festival

Singled Out: Pretty Awkward's Misfits

Misfits Music and Merch

News > Misfits

advertisement
Day In Rock

Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health- The Original Misfits To Play Special Halloween Weekend Show- more

Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'- Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God'- Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica- more

Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash- Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album- more

Def Leppard Share Lyric Video For Alison Krauss Collaboration- Deftones Bring Back Their Music Festival This Year- more

Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Two

Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky

Latest News

Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health

The Original Misfits To Play Special Halloween Weekend Show

Aerosmith Continue 50th Anniversary Video Series With 1989 Concert

Creedence Clearwater Revival 1970 Royal Albert Hall Concert And Film Coming

J.D. Huggins Shares 'Life I Lead' Video

Gears Are 'Good Enough' With New Video

Tesla Stream New Single Time To Rock

Singled Out: Trauma's Walk Away