Puscifer Debut Phantogram's Re-Imagination of 'Postulous'

Cover art

(Speakeasy) Puscifer have unveiled a second track from their forthcoming remix collection, Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired (March 31, Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG), with today's release of "Postulous (Re-Imagined by Phantogram)"



"It's always fascinating to hear how other artist's approach your music, and Phantogram's contribution to Re-Wired is no exception," says Maynard James Keenan.

Phantogram's Josh Carter sheds light on his affinity for the band and approach to tackling the track: "Puscifer is my favorite kind of band - a band whose sound you can't quite put your finger on or fully describe unless you just listen to them. They have a playful, almost child-like innocence, yet a deliberate and brave sound all at the same time. I have been a fan of their music for quite some time and am so excited to be a part of this project. I really enjoyed working on this remix because I didn't feel like I was stepping on the original integrity of the song, but rather pieced together their collage-like music in a different way that allowed me to pay tribute to the original, and shake hands and communicate with the original sonic landscape."



Puscifer have released a companion remix album for each of their four studio albums with Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired offering the most eclectic line-up to date. Featuring a track-for-track re-imagining of the 12 songs from the record, Puscifer band members Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, along with current touring musicians Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) and Gunnar Olsen, reinterpret tracks from the prophetic, electro-laced release. Additional remixers include Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the aforementioned Phantogram, drummer Sarah Jones and Bring Me The Horizon's Jordan Fish, Queens of The Stone Age guitar player Troy Van Leeuwen with Gone is Gone's Tony Hajjar, oft-Puscifer contributor Juliette Commagere, keyboard player Alessandro Cortini (Nine Inch Nails), BBC 1's Daniel P. Carter, and Tool's Justin Chancellor with The Crystal Method's Scott Kirkland.

Related Stories

Puscifer Share Billy Howerdel Created 'A Singularity' Video

Puscifer Share First Video From 'Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired'

Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video From Parole Violator Film

Puscifer Premiere Indigo Children Video

More Puscifer News