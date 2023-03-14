Puscifer Release Daniel Martin Diaz-Created 'Postulous (Re-Imagined by Phantogram)' Video

Video still

(Speakeasy) Puscifer, who recently shared Phantogram's contribution to Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired (March 31, Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG): "Postulous (Re-Imagined by Phantogram)," release a Daniel Martin Diaz-created clip for the electrified track.



Maynard James Keenan shares his thoughts on the serendipitous partnership: "The symbiotic relationship between Daniel Martin Diaz's visual art and Puscifer's sonic landscapes on Existential Reckoning, although accidental, is undeniable. Like sentient life forms separated at birth and reunited in the Arizona desert. The cherry on top is the new video he created to accompany the Phantogram ReWire of 'Postulous.' Blown away. Thank you, DMD."



Building on the artwork that has surrounded the alien-infused Existential Reckoning, and its companion release Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired, Diaz explains his approach to the clip: "The concept was to create a futuristic yet nostalgic vision inspired by the overall aesthetic of the music and Carina and Maynard's performance. I decided to use mind clairvoyance and telekinesis waveforms to convey their communication since their voices blend seamlessly in the recording. The video explores various themes, including invasion from other worlds, apocalyptic scenarios, pyramid mysteries, alien abduction, and advanced technologies."



The video arrives as the band has confirmed a June 8 performance at the venerable, UK-based Download Festival. Puscifer was originally slated for a June 15 concert in London, but due to ongoing circumstances at Brixton Academy, that date has now been cancelled.

