Queen Debut 'I Want It All' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Queen are debuting a new lyric video for "I Want It All", a track from their 1989 album, "The Miracle", ahead of its box set release on November 18.

The song was originally the project's lead single, which was a Top 5 hit across most of Europe, while the project went on to top the album charts in the UK and several major European markets; it even helped re-establish the band in the US where it delivered their fourth consecutive gold album in the region.

With studio sessions spanning a two-year period, Queen created more than 30 songs for the record; ten tracks were selected for the final album, with others later appearing as B-sides or solo tracks, or carried over to the "Innuendo" and "Made In Heaven" albums.

For the first time, Queen would share songwriting credits equally, regardless of who conceived each song, a consensus of opinion that was to deliver quality results.

"Decisions are made on artistic merit, so 'Everybody wrote everything' is the line, rather than ego or anything else getting in the way," explains Roger Taylor. "We seem to work together better now than we did before. We're fairly up-and-down characters. We have different tastes in many ways. We used to have lots of arguments in the studio, but this time we decided to share all the songwriting, which I think was very democratic and a good idea."

