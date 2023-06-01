.

Queens of the Stone Age Offer Up 'Carnavoyeur'

06-01-2023

Queens of the Stone Age Cover art
Cover art

(Nasty Little Man) Desert rock icons Queens of the Stone Age have unveiled "Carnavoyeur," the latest offering from their epic eighth album, In Times New Roman...

In contrast to its predecessor, "Carnavoyeur" finds QOTSA weaving more subtle shades of sinister: Mesmerizing washes of strings cascade atop the band's trademark rock solid foundation, while Joshua Homme's mellifluent vocals swaddle the listener with their warm and all too familiar tones of acceptance and resignation: "When there's nothing I can do, I smile..." While the stunning, honeyed melodies of "Carnavoyeur" are undeniably, well, really pretty, this is still Queens of the Stone Age, and there's no shortage of viscera-rumbling drums and bass or spine-chilling guitar interplay.

In Times New Roman... will be available across all platforms on June 16th via Matador Records. On the eve of release fans are invited to ring in the album's release at MIDNIGHT CLUB parties taking place at record shops and pubs across 23 countries. The MIDNIGHT CLUB starts at 11pm June 15th and will feature giveaways, exclusive merch including limited edition colored vinyl, and-in a few select locations-signed merchandise and ticket giveaways. MIDNIGHT CLUB will provide the QOTSA faithful with a first chance to hear In Times New Roman... in its entirety, amongst friends, family and of course appropriate levels of bacchanalia.

