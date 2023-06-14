Queens of the Stone Age Release 'Carnavoyeur' Video

(Nasty Little Man) Queens of the Stone Age continue "Giving fans something to look forward to" (UPROXX) with the final advance offering from In Times New Roman... ahead of its highly anticipated eighth album out this Friday, June 16th on Matador Records.

This pre-release gift comes in the form of "Paper Machete," an instantly identifiable QOTSA future classic, sure to resound with casual fans and die hards alike. Lyrically, "Paper Machete" finds Josh Homme's trademark rapier wit at its most acerbic. If the previously released "Carnavoyeur" signaled resignation and acceptance, "Paper Machete" is the collision of sheer, raw force that gets you there- "like electricity conveyed through the bristles of a paintbrush" (WALL STREET JOURNAL).

"Thematically, 'Carnavoyeur' seems to reckon with life's natural ebbs and flows, finding power in accepting the things that can't be changed: 'When there's nothing I can do, I smile,' vocalist Josh Homme sings in a darkly sweet croon, sounding equal parts sinister and restrained as he watches the world around him turn to dust," says CONSEQUENCE, an apt description of the song as much as it is for the just-released Liam Lynch-created/directed video.

