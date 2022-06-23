Queensryche Premiere 'In Extremis' Video

Queensryche have released a music video for their brand new single, "In Extremis". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Digital Noise Alliance," which will arrive on October 7th.

The band had this to say about the new song, "This song is about being on your deathbed surrounded by your loved ones. Clinging to the last sense available, letting them know you will still be hearing them after correspondence or perceived consciousness is visible.

"Other conceptual metaphors flash in and out, taking note of a world that will not bend to accommodate such suffering, a universe of mockery, and a universe void of such abilities". Watch the video below:

