Queensryche have released a music video for their brand new single, "In Extremis". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Digital Noise Alliance," which will arrive on October 7th.
The band had this to say about the new song, "This song is about being on your deathbed surrounded by your loved ones. Clinging to the last sense available, letting them know you will still be hearing them after correspondence or perceived consciousness is visible.
"Other conceptual metaphors flash in and out, taking note of a world that will not bend to accommodate such suffering, a universe of mockery, and a universe void of such abilities". Watch the video below:
Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour
Queensryche Preview New Song 'In Extremis'
Queensryche Share First Details On New Album Digital Noise Alliance
Queensryche Share New Album Recording Update
Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film- Guns N' Roses- Rolling Stones- Bruce Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Perform Chinese Democracy Rarity For First Time In A Decade- Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics On The Late Show- more
The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade- Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour- Megadeth- more
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
The Rolling Stones Debut Sticky Fingers Classics In Milan
Guns N' Roses Rock Soundgarden Classic In Warsaw
I Prevail Announce North American Headline Tour
Queensryche Premiere 'In Extremis' Video
Crown The Empire Reveal All-Star 'Johnny's Revenge' Reimagining
Singled Out: Futuristic's Gucci
Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film
Guns N' Roses Photo Exhibit Set For Appetite For Destruction Anniversary