Queensryche Recruit Marty Friedman And Trauma For Spring Tour

Queensryche have announced that they will be hitting the road next spring for their Digital Noise Alliance Tour of the U.S. that will feature support from former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman and thrash veterans Trauma.

This will mark the band's first headline shows in support of their sixteenth studio album, "Digital Noise Alliance", following their dates this fall with recent Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductees Judas Priest on their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour.

The Digital Noise Alliance Tour is set to kick off on March 3rd in Orlando, FL at The Plaza Live, and the trek will conclude on April 16th in St. Petersberg, FL at Jannus Live.

They had this to say about the upcoming outing, "We are very excited to be doing this headline tour in support of our most recent album, Digital Noise Alliance!

This touring package is amped up and very much looking forward to seeing all of you! Come on out and let's have a great time together, as live music is as vibrant as ever once again!"

3/3/2023 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

3/4/2023 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

3/5/2023 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

3/7/2023 - Destin, FL - Club LA

3/9/2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Vibes Event Center

3/10/2023 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

3/11/2023 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

3/12/2023 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda Event Center

3/14/2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

3/16/2023 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

3/17/2023 - El Cajon, CA - House Of Blues

3/21/2023 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

3/22/2023 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre

3/24/2023 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

3/25/2023 - Kansas City, KS - Knuckleheads Saloon

3/26/2023 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

3/28/2023 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

3/29/2023 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

3/31/2023 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

4/1/2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

4/2/2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

4/4/2023 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

4/5/2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

4/7/2023 - Boston, MA - The Palladium

4/8/2023 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

4/10/2023 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

4/11/2023 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

4/12/2023 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

4/14/2023 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

4/15/2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

4/16/2023 - St. Petersberg, FL - Jannus Live

