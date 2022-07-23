Queensryche Release 'Forest' Video

Queensryche have shared a music video for their new single, "Forest". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Digital Noise Alliance," arrives October 7th.
The band had this to say about the track, "The ballad of the album, 'Forest' embodies the sorrow of losing a loved one, trying to cope with such a profound loss, while occasionally feeling that person's presence around you and asking for a sign.
"It is a topic very relatable to people, as we will all at some point experience the great loss of a parent, child, sibling, spouse, or dear friend." Watch the video below:
