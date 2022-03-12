Randy Houser Delivers 'Note To Self'

(EBM) Randy Houser has released the first taste of new music since 2019's critically acclaimed Magnolia with the release of "Note To Self," a perceptive, knowing song, penned with the wisdom of a life fully lived. "Note To Self" is available everywhere now.



"We spent a lot of time writing over the last couple of years, and this is one of the first songs that we cut," shares Houser. "I knew it was special as it came together in the room, and it really paints a picture of the reflective mindset many of us have been in recently. I think we've all learned more about ourselves and the things that really matter in life."



Written by Houser with Ross Copperman, Casey Beathard and Bobby Pinson, and produced by Houser with Blake Chancey, "Note To Self" offers deliberate introspection, challenging the listener to reflect and consider hard truths:



Note to self

A truck only goes so far on half a tank

That credit card ain't money in the bank

If it don't sound like a good idea, it probably ain't



Note to self

You can't change a way she's gonna change her mind

She might love you, but she won't like you all the time

'Stead of taking her for granted take her somewhere nice

Note to self



Love ain't diamond rings

Bigger don't always mean better

The grass ain't always green

Money don't grow on trees ever

Can't make somebody be made for you

God ain't gonna do the praying for you

Whiskey's best left up there on a shelf

Note to self

Watch the lyric video below:

