Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Performs National Anthem At NBA Game

album art

(hennemusic) Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea performed a solo rendition of the US national anthem prior to a Los Angeles Lakers' NBA home game on April 3rd and video of the performance was shared by Flea online.

The rocker - who appeared at center court with a customized bass featuring the Lakers' logo and colours - later revealed that he personalized his unique version for one of the team's icons who was in attendance at the city's Crypto.com Arena.

"I was so happy to have had a brief conversation with Kareem Abdul Jabbar before I walked out there," shared Flea on Instagram a few days later, with video footage filmed by his wife. "Knowing Kareem's deep love for, and knowledge of jazz, I told him I would do a Charlie Parker riff, which I did in the second stanza (on the word 'fight'.)

"Anthony, Chad and I were there and excited (John was excited at home) about the new Rhcp album UNLIMITED LOVE and everyone got a bitchin Rhcp hoops shirt."

Flea's appearance took place two days after the Chili Peppers' released their new album, "Unlimited Love." Watch Flea rock the anthem here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream New Album 'Unlimited Love'

Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Late Night TV Shows

Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver These Are The Ways Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

News > Red Hot Chili Peppers